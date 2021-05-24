watchOS 7.5 for Apple Watch Now Here with Podcast Subscription, ECG Support for Malaysia and Peru, More
Apple Watch users can now go ahead and download watchOS 7.5 over the right now. The update includes a handful of changes including expanded ECG support in Malaysia and Peru.
watchOS 7.5 for Apple Watch Now Available for Download, Includes Bunch of Changes Such as Podcast Subscription Support and More
Those living in Malaysia and Peru will be pleased to learn that ECG has been enabled on their watches as long as they have a Series 4 or above model. All you have to do is install the watchOS 7.5 update and you are golden.
Just like the iPhone and iPad, this update adds support for Apple Card Family and Podcast app subscription support.
Everything New in watchOS 7.5
The complete set of changes can be found below:
watchOS 7.5 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes:
- Access to subscription content in Podcasts app
- Apple Card allows members to track expenses, manage spending, and build credit together with a Family Sharing group
- Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Malaysia and Peru
- Support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in Malaysia and Peru
With that out of the away, here is how you can download and install watchOS 7.5 onto your Apple Watch right away:
- Place the Apple Watch on its magnetic charger and also make sure that the battery life is 50% or more
- On your iPhone, launch the Watch app
- Tap on General and then Software Update
- Let the page refresh and then tap on Download and Install when the new 7.5 update shows up
Unlike any other update, watchOS updates take a while to download and install. Do not be surprised if it takes an unusually long time. As long as there is an Apple logo on the display with a progress bar around it, you are all good. Just give it some time and you can start using your Apple Watch like normal.
The best time to install watchOS updates is right before going to bed. Just throw your watch on its charger, fire up Software Update and let it do its thing.
For those who do not know, Apple is going to release another update for Apple Watch next month. Dubbed watchOS 7.6, it packs even more changes and improvements.
While you are here, check out the following:
Products mentioned in this post
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter