Apple Watch users can now go ahead and download watchOS 7.5 over the right now. The update includes a handful of changes including expanded ECG support in Malaysia and Peru.

watchOS 7.5 for Apple Watch Now Available for Download, Includes Bunch of Changes Such as Podcast Subscription Support and More

Those living in Malaysia and Peru will be pleased to learn that ECG has been enabled on their watches as long as they have a Series 4 or above model. All you have to do is install the watchOS 7.5 update and you are golden.

Just like the iPhone and iPad, this update adds support for Apple Card Family and Podcast app subscription support.

Everything New in watchOS 7.5

The complete set of changes can be found below:

watchOS 7.5 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes:

Access to subscription content in Podcasts app

Apple Card allows members to track expenses, manage spending, and build credit together with a Family Sharing group

Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Malaysia and Peru

Support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in Malaysia and Peru

With that out of the away, here is how you can download and install watchOS 7.5 onto your Apple Watch right away:

Place the Apple Watch on its magnetic charger and also make sure that the battery life is 50% or more

On your iPhone, launch the Watch app

Tap on General and then Software Update

Let the page refresh and then tap on Download and Install when the new 7.5 update shows up

Unlike any other update, watchOS updates take a while to download and install. Do not be surprised if it takes an unusually long time. As long as there is an Apple logo on the display with a progress bar around it, you are all good. Just give it some time and you can start using your Apple Watch like normal.

The best time to install watchOS updates is right before going to bed. Just throw your watch on its charger, fire up Software Update and let it do its thing.

For those who do not know, Apple is going to release another update for Apple Watch next month. Dubbed watchOS 7.6, it packs even more changes and improvements.

