Beta 3 of iOS 14.7, macOS 11.5, watchOS 7.6, tvOS 14.7 Now Available
Apple has just released the third betas of iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, macOS 11.5, watchOS 7.6 and tvOS 14.7 to registered developers.
You can expect the same updates to become available to public beta testers as well. But for now, it is available to those enrolled in the Apple Developer Program.
In order to download these updates, you have to follow the usual steps. Here is what you need to do if you have an iPhone or iPad:
- Launch Settings
- Go to General > Software Update
- Now tap on Download and Install when the update shows up
Mac users can follow the steps below in order to grab beta 3 of macOS 11.5:
- Save your work
- Launch System Preferences
- Click on Software Update
- Download the latest available updates from here
Apple Watch users have to follow the same routine as before, and here it is:
- Place the Apple Watch on its magnetic charger
- Launch the Watch app on iPhone
- Navigate to General > Software Update
- Tap on Download and Install
Last but not the least, you can grab hold of the latest tvOS 14.7 beta 3 by simply going to Settings > System > Software Update. It is highly advised that you download and install the new updates right away especially if you are testing this stuff out and have beta 2 installed.
If you are interested in testing this software out for free then simply head over to this link: beta.apple.com and sign up using your Apple ID. It barely takes a few minute and you will be jamming with the new updates ahead of final release.
