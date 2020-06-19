Upgrade to AirPods Pro with Noise Cancelling for Just $229, Save $20
If you missed all the previous deals, then don't worry - you can still pick up the AirPods Pro at a discounted price. Pay just $229 and save $20.
Save $20 on a Brand New Pair of Apple AirPods Pro with Noise Cancellation - Pay Just $229 Today
AirPods Pro are discounted fairly regularly these days. It's almost like Apple really wants you to put them in your ears. And if you missed the previous discount which brought the price down to $219, then don't worry, you can pay just $229 today and save $20.
The best thing about the AirPods Pro is the fact that they now feature noise cancellation. When enabled, ambient noise goes away and you are left with your thoughts and your favorite music. If you want to listen to what is happening around you, just switch over to transparency mode. Don't want any of that and want the AirPods to function like regular in-ear style earphones? The 'Off' feature has that covered too.
Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
Sweat and water resistant
Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
Easy setup for all your Apple devices
Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life
Buy Apple AirPods Pro - Was $249, now just $229
