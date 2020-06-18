Apple’s latest MacBook Air is a sizzling hot deal right now, allowing you to save $100 instantly, bringing the price down to just $899. But the best part is this: order it right now, and it will ship tomorrow.

2020 MacBook Air with 13-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Currently Available for $100 Off, Ships Tomorrow if You’re Super Fast

Apple’s latest MacBook Air is a great laptop when compared to all of the previous models. It features the tried and tested scissor switch keyboard, a Retina display, fast Thunderbolt 3 ports, 256GB of storage which is double compared to the last model and so much more. Apple packed all this in a lower priced package at $999. But to make the entire deal sweeter, Apple is dropping the price even further to just $899 on Amazon.

Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID

Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Fast SSD storage

8GB of memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 11 hours of battery life

Force Touch trackpad

Whether it is school, college, or plain simple work, the MacBook Air is a notebook which you can completely rely on now, courtesy that all-new Magic Keyboard. Thanks to that 13.3-inch Retina display, you can rest assured that everything you do on it will look great as well. And if you find some time to fit in a song or two, the stereo speakers will make everything sound wonderful.

Buy New Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray - Was $999, now just $899