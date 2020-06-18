2018 iPad Pro with 11-inch Display, 1TB Storage Currently $394 Off, Pay Just $954
Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro tablet with 11-inch Liquid Retina display is currently $394 off, bringing the price down to just $954.
Pay Just $954 for a 1TB iPad Pro with 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Save Nearly $400 in This Extremely Rare Deal
Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro is a mighty beast even in 2020. It packs a lot of firepower under the hood, an amazing display with 120Hz refresh rate, and software that gives every other tablet a run for its money. And right now, you can grab the 1TB model with Wi-Fi for a price of just $954 right now. What that means is, you can save nearly $400 on the tablet without lifting a finger. This is the sort of deal you don’t see everyday so make use of it while you can.
11-Inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color
A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera
Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound
802. 11AC Wi-Fi
Up to 10 hours of battery life
Usb-c connector for charging and accessories
Remember, there are no discount codes or coupons you need to know about. Add the iPad Pro to your cart and checkout as you normally would.
Buy Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 1TB) - Space Gray (1st Generation) - Was $1,349, now just $954
While you are here, check out the following deals as well:
- Get the Latest MacBook Air for Just $899 and Save $100, Ships Tomorrow if You Hurry Up
- Don’t Miss the Chance to Save $100 on Apple Watch Series 5, Deals from Just $299
- Save $20 on a Brand New Nest Wifi Router, Pay Just $149 Today
- Save $29 on a Brand New iPad Air with 10.5-inch Display, Pay Just $469 Today
- Acer Spin 3 Convertible With Core i7, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB Is the Ideal Notebook Gift for Father’s Day and Costs Only $799.99
- Pick up the Fire TV Stick Super Cheap for Just $29.99 Today
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter