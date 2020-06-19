Need to charge your iPhone at full speed? Then pick up this USB-C to Lightning cable for a low price of just $9.99 today.

USB-C to Lightning cables are great for fast charging a compatible iPhone. But do you know what’s better? A cable that is at least 6-feet in length. What this means is that you don’t have to sit close to a power outlet in order to juice up your iPhone. Isn’t that something you can get behind? Obviously you can.

Xcentz is offering such a cable, which is both USB-C to Lightning as well as 6-feet in length. But, things get better when you realize that the cable is nylon-braided and the connector enclosures are made of metal, ensuring they won’t break when coming across regular usage.

When paired with an 18W USB-C wall charger, this cable will casually charge the iPhone from zero to 50% in 30 minutes. That is a lot of time saved. Similarly, you can use this cable with a USB Power Delivery power banks and you will end up seeing similar top-up times.

Remember to enter that special discount code at checkout in order to bring the price down to just $9.99.

Buy Xcentz USB C to Lightning Cable, iPhone 11 Charger [6ft Apple MFi Certified] Fast Charging Support Power Delivery - Was $13.99, now just $9.99 using discount code QZF8R5D7

