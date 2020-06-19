Save $79 on a Celluar iPad 7 and Grab it for Just $379 Today

Experience the iPad at its finest with this deal on the seventh-generation model currently discounted to just $379, down from $459.

32GB iPad 7 with Cellular, Space Gray Color Discounted to $379, Save $79 Instantly

We had a field day yesterday with two deals - iPad 7 for $249 and Smart Keyboard for just $99. And right now, things just got even better with a new deal on the latest iPad. This model features 32GB of storage, Wi-Fi, but goes a mile further with the addition of cellular capabilities. Just pop in a SIM card and you are forever connected. Data charges apply.

If you really, really want to experience the iPad at its finest, then it is best to invest in a cellular model. The amount of freedom you get is absolutely unreal. Just think about it for a second - you are in school, you need to get some work done, your iPad is always connected which means you don’t have to fight with Wi-Fi hotspots at all. This is what this iPad grants you for a little extra money.

Apart from that, this iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display, support for Apple Pencil, a powerful A10 Fusion chip, Smart Connector, Lightning port, Touch ID Home button, cameras at the front and back, iPadOS and so much more. Grab it all from the link below while it is discounted.

Buy Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $459, now just $379

