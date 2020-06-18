Go Crazy with this $249 Deal on Apple’s Latest iPad with 10.2-inch Display

Apple’s latest and greatest entry-level iPad can be yours for a price of just $249, saving you $79 instantly without any effort at all.

Bag Our Favorite iPad from Apple for a Low Price of Just $249 and Save Big on a Super Capable Tablet

We feel it is our sole responsibility to share the best iPad deals we come across. It is one of the finest tablets out there capable of replacing a laptop and packs entertainment chops which you just won’t see anywhere else. And right now, buying into the world of iPad is super cheap too. Just spend $249, and you will walk away with Apple’s latest seventh-generation model. Sounds too easy, doesn’t it? Because it is.

Apple’s latest iPad packs a lot of heat under the hood. It features Apple’s powerful A10 Fusion chip that keeps iPadOS ticking along nicely and handles every single task you might have with you. You get a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display that is a canvas made to be interacted with. With support for Apple Pencil, you can draw and take notes while boosting your overall productivity. Looking to use your iPad as a laptop instead? The Smart Connector works like magic with Apple’s Smart Keyboard accessory.

There’s so much to love about the iPad and it’s best you head over to the link below if you want to pick it up for a low price right now.

Buy Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $329, now just $249

