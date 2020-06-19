Planning to up your game to influencer status? Then grab this vlogging camera for a low price of just $59, saving 50% on the overall price.

Get Starting with Vlogging or YouTube with this Flip Out LCD Digital Camera for Just $59

Staying at home has really pushed a lot of people into executing a lot of weird and wonderful ideas. If you are on the fence about whether or not you should start vlogging or start your very own YouTube channel, but don’t want to go overboard with your budget, then this deal on a digital vlogging camera with a flip out LCD might actually appeal to you. Why? Because it costs just $59 today, otherwise selling for $119.

The two of the most important features here are the video recording capabilities and the flip out LCD. That flip out LCD is important so you exactly know what you are recording. It is 3-inches in size, which makes it a breeze to work with. On the video capabilities front, you can expect this camera to shoot in 2.7K resolution at 30 frames per second. And since there is a high-quality microphone built right in therefore you can rest assured that your video rants will be recorded in crystal clear quality.

There is a lot to love about this camera and if you are about to start vlogging then it’s a super cheap way to get into it. Make sure you enter that discount code at checkout in order to save 50%, otherwise you will end up spending the $119 MSRP.

Buy Digital Camera Vlogging Camera, Nycetek Video Camera for Vlogging and YouTube - Was $119.96, now just $59 using discount code JVIIYXXL

While you are here, check out the following deals: