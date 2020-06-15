  ⋮  

AirPods Pro Hit All-time Low Price of $219 on Amazon [$30 Off]

By
2 hours ago
AirPods Pro drop to their lowest price ever on Amazon, just $219

Apple’s AirPods Pro are currently selling for a low price of just $219, which is the lowest ever on Amazon. Pick it up now and save $30 instantly.

AirPods Pro with Noise Cancelling Drop to $219 for Limited Time, Apple’s Best-Ever True Wireless Earphones

This is a limited time deal and one you should not miss out on.

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
Sweat and water resistant
Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
Easy setup for all your Apple devices
Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

Buy Apple AirPods Pro - Was $250, now just $219

