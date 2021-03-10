  ⋮  

List of Unc0ver Jailbreak Tweaks for iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Compatible With All iPhone Models

If you are keeping up with the latest news, you should know that the Unc0ver jailbreak has released v6.1.1 of the tool for all compatible iPhone models. The new jailbreak tool supports iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 on all iPhone models starting from the iPhone 6s to the iPhone 12 series. That's right this is the very first jailbreak tool released for the iPhone 12 series. With that said, jailbreak tweaks are as important as the jailbreak itself. If you have installed the latest Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 14, here are all the compatible jailbreak tweaks that should check out and play around with.

Check Out The List of Compatible Jailbreak Tweaks for the New Unc0ver Jailbreak Tool for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 on All iPhone Models

After every jailbreak release, we do wait for developers to update their tweaks with support for the latest version. If you are not familiar with the compatibility, we have compiled a list of all the jailbreak tweaks compatible with the latest Unc0ver jailbreak v6.0.0. This is important because if you fail to install a compatible version of the tweak, it can cause problems and issues. Henceforth, it is vital for you to install the latest tweaks that are compatible with the Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 14.

Take note that new jailbreak tweaks are currently underway and the existing ones are in pipeline to gain support for the latest Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3. If you have not jailbroken your iPhone yet, you can head over to this link and check out the detailed tutorial. Check out the list of jailbreak tweaks compatible with the latest Unc0ver jailbreak.

  1. tweakCompatible
  2. shuffle
  3. iSponsorBlock
  4. iPadBar13
  5. iKSetting
  6. Zenith
  7. Zebra
  8. YoutubeMusicReborn
  9. YouTube Reborn
  10. YouTube Tools
  11. Xeon
  12. WiFiCarrier+
  13. WhatsApp Reveal
  14. WhatsTheDate
  15. Watusi 2 for WhatsApp
  16. Velvet
  17. Untrusted Hosts Blocker + LetMeBlock
  18. Twitter No Ads
  19. Translock
  20. Translation
  21. TheUnlockCount
  22. UHB - iOS 9/10/11/12 (Untrusted Hosts Blocker)
  23. TetherMe for iOS8+
  24. TapTapLock
  25. System Info
  26. SwipeForMore
  27. SwipeExtenderX
  28. SugarCane
  29. Substrate Safe Mode
  30. StatusSwitcher
  31. StatusFolder
  32. Stalky
  33. Sphere
  34. Snowboard
  35. Snapper2
  36. SmartVPN
  37. SmartRotate
  38. SmartNetwork
  39. Skinnysettings
  40. Shuffle
  41. Shortmoji
  42. ShortLook
  43. Shadow
  44. SetTrust
  45. Sentinel
  46. Selector
  47. SelectMoji
  48. Scrollback
  49. SafeRespring
  50. SafariFullScreenScrolling
  51. SITUM Pro
  52. RoundedModules
  53. RockerBosstStrap
  54. Rocket for Instagram
  55. Rhino for Instagram
  56. Relocate Reborn
  57. RealCC
  58. Quitall
  59. Quart
  60. PullToRespring
  61. ProperLockGestures
  62. PreferenceLoader
  63. Powerapp
  64. PowerSettings
  65. PowerSelector
  66. Pictter
  67. PerfectAppSwitcher
  68. NoTracekpadDelay
  69. NoOlderNotificationsGone
  70. NoLiveClock
  71. NoIconFlyIn13
  72. NoClutter
  73. NewTerm (iOS 10-13)
  74. MusicBeQuiet
  75. MobileGoose
  76. MirrorSelfie
  77. Mikoto
  78. MiMPort
  79. Mega UHB IPv4 Only - iOS 9/10/11/12 - MUHB IPv4 (Mega Untrusted Hosts Blocker)
  80. Max Photo Zoom
  81. Magma EVO
  82. MagSafe Controller
  83. MCPatch
  84. LowBatteryBanner
  85. Long Swipe
  86. Lifeguard
  87. Liberty Lite
  88. LetMeDecline
  89. LetMeBlock
  90. Last look
  91. Laetus
  92. Kleidaria
  93. KillX Pro
  94. Keyboard Accio
  95. Kalm
  96. Jellyfish
  97. Installer 5
  98. Instagram++
  99. Instagram No ADS
  100. IG KillAutoplay
  101. ICLeaner Pro
  102. HomeKit Hub Enabler
  103. Hidelabels13
  104. HideYourApps
  105. HideJB
  106. HideConvos Pro
  107. Hide JB Apps
  108. HalfiPad
  109. Gyration
  110. GoodWiFi
  111. Gesturesi11
  112. GesturesXS
  113. Flow
  114. Flex3
  115. Flame
  116. FiveiconDock 13-14
  117. FiveDock13
  118. Filza File Manager
  119. FastLPM
  120. FacebookNoADS
  121. FlyJB
  122. Extranalizer
  123. ExactTime
  124. Escape
  125. Eclipse
  126. DuplexClock
  127. Dragspring
  128. DoubleCut
  129. DockController
  130. Disable Parallax Effect
  131. DeleteCut
  132. Date in StatusBar
  133. Crane
  134. Cr4shed
  135. CozyBadges
  136. Complications
  137. Colorflow 5
  138. ColorBanners 3
  139. CircleIcons
  140. Choicy
  141. Cercube for YouTube
  142. Carrierizer 2
  143. CarrierDate
  144. CarBridge
  145. Calm
  146. CallConnect
  147. CacheCleaner
  148. CCVPN
  149. CCSupport
  150. CCMusic Artwork
  151. CCModules Pro
  152. CCModules
  153. CC On & Off
  154. BlockYouX
  155. BioProtect XS
  156. BitterSettings
  157. BitterCCXI
  158. Batterylife
  159. BHTwitter
  160. Arkrome
  161. Apps Manager
  162. Applist
  163. Apple File Conduit 2
  164. AppStore++
  165. AppData
  166. Amonglock
  167. AlarmVolume
  168. AddToFolder
  169. AdGuard
  170. Accent
  171. Accelerated Home Button
  172. A-Shield
  173. A-Font
  174. MoreFrequentlyUsedEmojis
  175. 3DBadgeClear

That's all the jailbreak tweaks compatible with the new Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3. You can install it on any iPhone model starting from the iPhone 6s to the latest iPhone 12 series. Also, let us know in the comments which jailbreak tweak is your favorite and which ones are you waiting for?

