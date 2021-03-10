List of Unc0ver Jailbreak Tweaks for iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Compatible With All iPhone Models

If you are keeping up with the latest news, you should know that the Unc0ver jailbreak has released v6.1.1 of the tool for all compatible iPhone models. The new jailbreak tool supports iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 on all iPhone models starting from the iPhone 6s to the iPhone 12 series. That's right this is the very first jailbreak tool released for the iPhone 12 series. With that said, jailbreak tweaks are as important as the jailbreak itself. If you have installed the latest Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 14, here are all the compatible jailbreak tweaks that should check out and play around with.

Check Out The List of Compatible Jailbreak Tweaks for the New Unc0ver Jailbreak Tool for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 on All iPhone Models

After every jailbreak release, we do wait for developers to update their tweaks with support for the latest version. If you are not familiar with the compatibility, we have compiled a list of all the jailbreak tweaks compatible with the latest Unc0ver jailbreak v6.0.0. This is important because if you fail to install a compatible version of the tweak, it can cause problems and issues. Henceforth, it is vital for you to install the latest tweaks that are compatible with the Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 14.

Take note that new jailbreak tweaks are currently underway and the existing ones are in pipeline to gain support for the latest Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3. If you have not jailbroken your iPhone yet, you can head over to this link and check out the detailed tutorial. Check out the list of jailbreak tweaks compatible with the latest Unc0ver jailbreak.

tweakCompatible shuffle iSponsorBlock iPadBar13 iKSetting Zenith Zebra YoutubeMusicReborn YouTube Reborn YouTube Tools Xeon WiFiCarrier+ WhatsApp Reveal WhatsTheDate Watusi 2 for WhatsApp Velvet Untrusted Hosts Blocker + LetMeBlock Twitter No Ads Translock Translation TheUnlockCount UHB - iOS 9/10/11/12 (Untrusted Hosts Blocker) TetherMe for iOS8+ TapTapLock System Info SwipeForMore SwipeExtenderX SugarCane Substrate Safe Mode StatusSwitcher StatusFolder Stalky Sphere Snowboard Snapper2 SmartVPN SmartRotate SmartNetwork Skinnysettings Shuffle Shortmoji ShortLook Shadow SetTrust Sentinel Selector SelectMoji Scrollback SafeRespring SafariFullScreenScrolling SITUM Pro RoundedModules RockerBosstStrap Rocket for Instagram Rhino for Instagram Relocate Reborn RealCC Quitall Quart PullToRespring ProperLockGestures PreferenceLoader Powerapp PowerSettings PowerSelector Pictter PerfectAppSwitcher NoTracekpadDelay NoOlderNotificationsGone NoLiveClock NoIconFlyIn13 NoClutter NewTerm (iOS 10-13) MusicBeQuiet MobileGoose MirrorSelfie Mikoto MiMPort Mega UHB IPv4 Only - iOS 9/10/11/12 - MUHB IPv4 (Mega Untrusted Hosts Blocker) Max Photo Zoom Magma EVO MagSafe Controller MCPatch LowBatteryBanner Long Swipe Lifeguard Liberty Lite LetMeDecline LetMeBlock Last look Laetus Kleidaria KillX Pro Keyboard Accio Kalm Jellyfish Installer 5 Instagram++ Instagram No ADS IG KillAutoplay ICLeaner Pro HomeKit Hub Enabler Hidelabels13 HideYourApps HideJB HideConvos Pro Hide JB Apps HalfiPad Gyration GoodWiFi Gesturesi11 GesturesXS Flow Flex3 Flame FiveiconDock 13-14 FiveDock13 Filza File Manager FastLPM FacebookNoADS FlyJB Extranalizer ExactTime Escape Eclipse DuplexClock Dragspring DoubleCut DockController Disable Parallax Effect DeleteCut Date in StatusBar Crane Cr4shed CozyBadges Complications Colorflow 5 ColorBanners 3 CircleIcons Choicy Cercube for YouTube Carrierizer 2 CarrierDate CarBridge Calm CallConnect CacheCleaner CCVPN CCSupport CCMusic Artwork CCModules Pro CCModules CC On & Off BlockYouX BioProtect XS BitterSettings BitterCCXI Batterylife BHTwitter Arkrome Apps Manager Applist Apple File Conduit 2 AppStore++ AppData Amonglock AlarmVolume AddToFolder AdGuard Accent Accelerated Home Button A-Shield A-Font MoreFrequentlyUsedEmojis 3DBadgeClear

That's all the jailbreak tweaks compatible with the new Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3. You can install it on any iPhone model starting from the iPhone 6s to the latest iPhone 12 series. Also, let us know in the comments which jailbreak tweak is your favorite and which ones are you waiting for?