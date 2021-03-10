List of Unc0ver Jailbreak Tweaks for iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Compatible With All iPhone Models
If you are keeping up with the latest news, you should know that the Unc0ver jailbreak has released v6.1.1 of the tool for all compatible iPhone models. The new jailbreak tool supports iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 on all iPhone models starting from the iPhone 6s to the iPhone 12 series. That's right this is the very first jailbreak tool released for the iPhone 12 series. With that said, jailbreak tweaks are as important as the jailbreak itself. If you have installed the latest Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 14, here are all the compatible jailbreak tweaks that should check out and play around with.
Check Out The List of Compatible Jailbreak Tweaks for the New Unc0ver Jailbreak Tool for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 on All iPhone Models
After every jailbreak release, we do wait for developers to update their tweaks with support for the latest version. If you are not familiar with the compatibility, we have compiled a list of all the jailbreak tweaks compatible with the latest Unc0ver jailbreak v6.0.0. This is important because if you fail to install a compatible version of the tweak, it can cause problems and issues. Henceforth, it is vital for you to install the latest tweaks that are compatible with the Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 14.
Take note that new jailbreak tweaks are currently underway and the existing ones are in pipeline to gain support for the latest Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3. If you have not jailbroken your iPhone yet, you can head over to this link and check out the detailed tutorial. Check out the list of jailbreak tweaks compatible with the latest Unc0ver jailbreak.
- tweakCompatible
- shuffle
- iSponsorBlock
- iPadBar13
- iKSetting
- Zenith
- Zebra
- YoutubeMusicReborn
- YouTube Reborn
- YouTube Tools
- Xeon
- WiFiCarrier+
- WhatsApp Reveal
- WhatsTheDate
- Watusi 2 for WhatsApp
- Velvet
- Untrusted Hosts Blocker + LetMeBlock
- Twitter No Ads
- Translock
- Translation
- TheUnlockCount
- UHB - iOS 9/10/11/12 (Untrusted Hosts Blocker)
- TetherMe for iOS8+
- TapTapLock
- System Info
- SwipeForMore
- SwipeExtenderX
- SugarCane
- Substrate Safe Mode
- StatusSwitcher
- StatusFolder
- Stalky
- Sphere
- Snowboard
- Snapper2
- SmartVPN
- SmartRotate
- SmartNetwork
- Skinnysettings
- Shuffle
- Shortmoji
- ShortLook
- Shadow
- SetTrust
- Sentinel
- Selector
- SelectMoji
- Scrollback
- SafeRespring
- SafariFullScreenScrolling
- SITUM Pro
- RoundedModules
- RockerBosstStrap
- Rocket for Instagram
- Rhino for Instagram
- Relocate Reborn
- RealCC
- Quitall
- Quart
- PullToRespring
- ProperLockGestures
- PreferenceLoader
- Powerapp
- PowerSettings
- PowerSelector
- Pictter
- PerfectAppSwitcher
- NoTracekpadDelay
- NoOlderNotificationsGone
- NoLiveClock
- NoIconFlyIn13
- NoClutter
- NewTerm (iOS 10-13)
- MusicBeQuiet
- MobileGoose
- MirrorSelfie
- Mikoto
- MiMPort
- Mega UHB IPv4 Only - iOS 9/10/11/12 - MUHB IPv4 (Mega Untrusted Hosts Blocker)
- Max Photo Zoom
- Magma EVO
- MagSafe Controller
- MCPatch
- LowBatteryBanner
- Long Swipe
- Lifeguard
- Liberty Lite
- LetMeDecline
- LetMeBlock
- Last look
- Laetus
- Kleidaria
- KillX Pro
- Keyboard Accio
- Kalm
- Jellyfish
- Installer 5
- Instagram++
- Instagram No ADS
- IG KillAutoplay
- ICLeaner Pro
- HomeKit Hub Enabler
- Hidelabels13
- HideYourApps
- HideJB
- HideConvos Pro
- Hide JB Apps
- HalfiPad
- Gyration
- GoodWiFi
- Gesturesi11
- GesturesXS
- Flow
- Flex3
- Flame
- FiveiconDock 13-14
- FiveDock13
- Filza File Manager
- FastLPM
- FacebookNoADS
- FlyJB
- Extranalizer
- ExactTime
- Escape
- Eclipse
- DuplexClock
- Dragspring
- DoubleCut
- DockController
- Disable Parallax Effect
- DeleteCut
- Date in StatusBar
- Crane
- Cr4shed
- CozyBadges
- Complications
- Colorflow 5
- ColorBanners 3
- CircleIcons
- Choicy
- Cercube for YouTube
- Carrierizer 2
- CarrierDate
- CarBridge
- Calm
- CallConnect
- CacheCleaner
- CCVPN
- CCSupport
- CCMusic Artwork
- CCModules Pro
- CCModules
- CC On & Off
- BlockYouX
- BioProtect XS
- BitterSettings
- BitterCCXI
- Batterylife
- BHTwitter
- Arkrome
- Apps Manager
- Applist
- Apple File Conduit 2
- AppStore++
- AppData
- Amonglock
- AlarmVolume
- AddToFolder
- AdGuard
- Accent
- Accelerated Home Button
- A-Shield
- A-Font
- MoreFrequentlyUsedEmojis
- 3DBadgeClear
That's all the jailbreak tweaks compatible with the new Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3. You can install it on any iPhone model starting from the iPhone 6s to the latest iPhone 12 series. Also, let us know in the comments which jailbreak tweak is your favorite and which ones are you waiting for?
