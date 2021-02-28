Unc0ver Jailbreak for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 Released With Support for iPhone 6s to iPhone 12

The jailbreak community has been anxious for a while now, waiting for the next big release and now it has finally arrived. That's right, after teasing the jailbreak last week, the Unc0ver team has finally released a working iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 jailbreak with support for all iPhone models starting from the iPhone 6s to the iPhone 12 series. That's right, you can now finally jailbreak iPhone 12 using the latest Unc0ver jailbreak tool. See more details on the latest release below.

Unc0ver Jailbreak Tool Released for iPhone 6s to iPhone 12 Series Running iOS 14 to IOS 14.3 - Download Now

@Pwn20wnd has released Unc0ver 6.0 jailbreak to the public. Take note that this is a complete jailbreak with support for tweak injection via Substitute along with package management using Cydia. As mentioned earlier, the Unc0ver jailbreak tool can be used to jailbreak an iPhone running iOS 14 to iOS 14.3. More importantly, this is the first jailbreak released for iPhone 12 series. So if you have an iPhone 12 model, you can now jailbreak it using the new Unc0ver tool.

Unc0ver makes use of an implementation that resembles the cicuta_verosa exploit and was detailed not so long ago. In addition to this, CoolStar is also working on a jailbreak tool that will be oriented towards iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 jailbreak using the same cicuta_verosa exploit. Nonetheless, we're glad that a working jailbreak tool is now available for the iPhone 12 series - something that we have been waiting for for a while now.

This is the first working jailbreak for iPhone 12 series running iOS 14 to iOS 14.3. Users were still able to jailbreak their iPhones running iOS 14 to iPhone 14.3 before but it was limited to the iPhone X and older models. This restricted the newer models like iPhone XS, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12 series to enjoy the jailbreak. Take note that since this is the very first release of the jailbreak, the overall user experience might be a little buggy. You can expect random crashes but the experience will improve with upcoming updates to the platform,

The Unc0ver jailbreak is oriented towards iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 on all iPhone models up to iPhone 12. If your iPhone is running the latest iOS 14.4 build, there is no way you can downgrade to iOS 14.3. This is due to the fact that Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.3. Ultimately, it is now impossible to downgrade to the older version. While it is unfortunate for some, users who were resting on iOS 14.3 or lower are pleased. Possibly in the near future, the Unc0ver team will release an updated version of the tool with support for newer builds.

