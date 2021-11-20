Can You Jailbreak Your iPhone Running iOS 15 to iOS 15.1? Everything You Need to Know

Apple released iOS 15 to the general public a few months ago with a boatload of new forward-facing features. Moreover, it packed bug fixes and security patches that were not addressed in the previous iterations of iOS. If you have updated your iPhone to the latest iOS 15 or iOS 15.1 builds, you must know about the jailbreak status of the platform. iOS 15 or iOS 15.1 jailbreak is not available at the moment and there is a reason for it. Moreover, scroll down to check if you can still jailbreak your iPhone on older iOS builds.

There is Hope For an iOS 15 or iOS 15.1 Jailbreak But Apple Has Made The System Harder for Developers

Over the years, it has become cumbersome for developers to jailbreak their iPhones. If we look at the past, there is no jailbreak available for iOS 14 to iOS 14.8. This is one of the reasons why jailbreak developers tend to remain silent even if they have discovered an exploit that could lead to a potential jailbreak. If a jailbreak of a specific iOS 15 build is released, Apple would simply patch it in the next version of iOS. Henceforth, developers are hesitant to talk about an exploit and release of a tool for the initial versions of major iOS releases.

Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas Believes That the Fully Autonomous Apple Car Will Only Be Available as a Subscription-based, Shared Service

At this point, Apple has made it very hard to jailbreak an iPhone running iOS 15. This is because any modifications made within the root file system of the operating system will not allow your iPhone to boot up. This means that the jailbreak should not modify any system files and it should be rootless.

iOS 15 has a trick up its sleeve to make jailbreaking much harder: They made the root file system sealed, so modifying it directly would make your device unbootable. Every jailbreak must now be rootless and not modify OS files. — dangered wolf  (@dangeredwolf) September 20, 2021

As for jailbreak developers, they should devise a new approach to jailbreak iOS 15. Before this, developers should first spot an exploit in the system to proceed. On the bright side, an iOS 15.1 kernel exploit is giving people hopes for a potential jailbreak. The exploit was demonstrated by a security researcher on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. With the exploit, it is possible to write to the kernel memory. Nonetheless, Apple's enhanced security measures will still make it more difficult for developers to jailbreak the latest builds.

Apple (AAPL) Is “Doing Really Well” on the AI-related and Autonomy Capabilities of the Apple Car, According to a Loup Ventures Analyst

If you are running iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 on your iPhone, you still have the option to jailbreak your iPhone. Moreover, if you want to keep your jailbreak status, be sure to not update your device unless the next stable jailbreak is available. While the chances are slim, we can still hope for the next big exploit. If you do not care about the jailbreak status, you can update to the latest build and play around with the new features.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think an iOS 15.1 jailbreak will be released soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.