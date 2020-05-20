tvOS 13.4.5 update is now available for Apple TV users

Apple has released tvOS 13.4.5, the latest operating system update for third and fourth-generation Apple TV. The update does not have any release notes accompanying it so we can safely assume that it has under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements.

To update to the latest iOS 13.4.5 update, go to System > Software Update on your Apple TV to download and install it. If you have automatic updates enabled, you will not have to do anything and your Apple TV will be automatically updated.

Apple also released Apple TV Software Update 7.5 for third-generation Apple TV, which has the following new feature:

Control your Apple TV from Control Center: You can now control your Apple TV (3rd generation) from Control Center on all of your iOS and iPadOS devices.



The last major update for Apple TV was tvOS 13.4, which shipped with minor design tweaks for the TV app, and Family Sharing integration so that users can access iTunes movies and TV shows purchased by family members, without leaving the app.

This is likely the last update before tvOS 14, which is expected to be announced as a developer preview at WWDC20 next month. We do not have a clear idea of the new features that are going to be part of the software update.

On a related note, a new Apple TV 4K model is also expected to be announced soon. It will be powered by the A12X processor, the same chip that is used in iPad Pro 2018 model. It will ship in 64GB and 128GB storage capacities, which will be double that of current Apple TV models, which ship in 32GB and 64GB variants. As per rumors, Apple might launch the new model any day between now and WWDC20.

Apple also released the public version of iOS 13.5 today with exposure notifications API, and improvements to Face ID unlock when wearing a mask, and FaceTime video tiles during group calls.