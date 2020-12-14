You can go right ahead and download tvOS 14.3 on your Apple TV HD and 4K. It includes support for Fitness+ service from Apple.

tvOS 14.3 Now Available for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K Users with Fitness+ and Other Improvements

Apple made a huge song and dance about its new Fitness+ service a while back. Today, that service is available to everyone with the release of iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2 and tvOS 14.3.

If you have updated all your devices already and the Apple TV is left, then we will show you how you can download the tvOS 14.3 update so you can start enjoying Fitness+ on it. Follow the steps outlined below:

Turn on your Apple TV

Find Settings and open it

and open it Scroll all the way down to System and open it

and open it Download the update available here

Keep one thing in mind: Fitness+ is a paid service and requires an Apple Watch for it to work. Even if you don't plan on using Fitness+ and don't have an Apple Watch, it's a good idea to still go ahead and install the update on your Apple TV anyway. It features several bug fixes and changes that improve the overall functionality of Apple TV.

Clean Install tvOS 14.3

You can clean install the latest version of your Apple TV as long as you have the 1080p (HD) model of the hardware. Simply grab the IPSW file for the Apple TV from the link below and then follow the clean installation tutorial here.

I will only recommend going for the clean installation route if you are facing loads of performance related issues on your Apple TV. If everything is running smoothly already then an over the air update will suffice.

Performing a clean installation is also a bit of a hassle as it requires you to connect your Apple TV HD to your PC or Mac using a USB-C cable. It's nothing something which you can do under a very short amount of time. If you are still fine with it, then you may take the clean install route.

