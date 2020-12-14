iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 Released with Fitness+ and ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro [IPSW Links]
Full and final iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 updates are now available for all compatible iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices.
iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 Now Available for Download with Brand New Fitness+ Service - Grab the Update Over the Air
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are done and dusted which means we can now focus on stuff like software and maybe even hardware. But today, we are going to strictly focus on new software as Apple has released full and final versions of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 for all compatible devices.
This is not a small update as it adds the much-awaited Fitness+ feature to iPhone and iPad. Apart from that there are other changes as well, all of which you can read about below:
Apple Fitness+
A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)
New Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations
Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown
Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout
Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States
AirPods Max
Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones
High fidelity audio for rich sound
Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions
Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise
Transparency mode to hear the environment around you
Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience
Photos
Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app
Option to record video at 25 fps
Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X
Privacy
New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the appâs privacy practices
TV app
An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies
Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type
Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports
App Clips
Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center
Health
Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions
Weather
Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland
Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels
Air quality data in Weather, Maps, and Siri reflects updated national scales for Germany and Mexico
Safari
Ecosia search engine option in Safari
This release also addresses the following issues:
Some MMS messages may not be received
Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message
Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the Photos app
App folders may fail to open
Spotlight search results, and opening apps from Spotlight may not work
Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings
MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your iPhone at less than the maximum power
Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup
The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver
With that out of the way, you can grab the update over the air by simply following the steps outlined below:
- Connect to Wi-Fi and make sure you have 50% or more battery life
- Launch the Settings app
- Tap on General
- Tap on Software Update
- Wait for the page to refresh and then tap on Download and Install
You can, if you like, install the update onto your iPhone or iPad from scratch. If you are interested in taking that route instead then grab the iOS 14.3 / iPadOS 14.3 IPSW from the links below and follow the clean install tutorial posted here:
Download iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 IPSW Files
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS
- iPhone 11, iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8, iPhone 7
- iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus
- 2020 iPhone SE 2
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPod touch seventh-generation
- 11-inch iPad Pro (first-generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd-generation)
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro (first-generation)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (first-generation)
- iPad mini (fifth-generation), iPad Air (third-generation)
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro (first-generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (second-generation)
- iPad (fifth-generation), iPad (sixth-generation)
- 10.2-inch iPad (seventh and eighth generations)
- iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2
It is highly recommend that you install the update onto your iPhone or iPad right now. It packs bug fixes and performance related enhancements, which means the update is obviously good for your device even if you don't care about the new features that this update brings to the table.
Read more:
Products mentioned in this post
USD 124.99
USD 264.01
USD 599
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter