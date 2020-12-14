Full and final iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 updates are now available for all compatible iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices.

iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 Now Available for Download with Brand New Fitness+ Service - Grab the Update Over the Air

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are done and dusted which means we can now focus on stuff like software and maybe even hardware. But today, we are going to strictly focus on new software as Apple has released full and final versions of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 for all compatible devices.

This is not a small update as it adds the much-awaited Fitness+ feature to iPhone and iPad. Apart from that there are other changes as well, all of which you can read about below:

Apple Fitness+ A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)

New Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations

Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown

Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout

Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States AirPods Max Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones

High fidelity audio for rich sound

Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions

Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise

Transparency mode to hear the environment around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience Photos Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app

Option to record video at 25 fps

Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X Privacy New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the appâs privacy practices TV app An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies

Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type

Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports

App Clips Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center Health Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions Weather Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland

Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels

Air quality data in Weather, Maps, and Siri reflects updated national scales for Germany and Mexico

Safari Ecosia search engine option in Safari This release also addresses the following issues: Some MMS messages may not be received

Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message

Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the Photos app

App folders may fail to open

Spotlight search results, and opening apps from Spotlight may not work

Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings

MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your iPhone at less than the maximum power

Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup

The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver

With that out of the way, you can grab the update over the air by simply following the steps outlined below:

Connect to Wi-Fi and make sure you have 50% or more battery life

Launch the Settings app

app Tap on General

Tap on Software Update

Wait for the page to refresh and then tap on Download and Install

You can, if you like, install the update onto your iPhone or iPad from scratch. If you are interested in taking that route instead then grab the iOS 14.3 / iPadOS 14.3 IPSW from the links below and follow the clean install tutorial posted here:

Download iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 IPSW Files

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS

iPhone 11, iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8, iPhone 7

iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus

2020 iPhone SE 2

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPod touch seventh-generation

11-inch iPad Pro (first-generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd-generation)

9.7-inch iPad Pro (first-generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (first-generation)

iPad mini (fifth-generation), iPad Air (third-generation)

10.5-inch iPad Pro (first-generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (second-generation)

iPad (fifth-generation), iPad (sixth-generation)

10.2-inch iPad (seventh and eighth generations)

iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2

It is highly recommend that you install the update onto your iPhone or iPad right now. It packs bug fixes and performance related enhancements, which means the update is obviously good for your device even if you don't care about the new features that this update brings to the table.

