You can download macOS 11.1 Big Sur on your Mac right now. This update is extremely important for every Mac you may have.

Apple's macOS Big Sur 11.1 Update Now Available for Download

Apple's latest desktop operating system has just received its first-ever major update today with macOS 11.1 Big Sur. It packs a lot of fixes inside out and ones you should care about. Here is everything that is new in this update:

macOS Big Sur 11.1 Update 11.1 — Restart Required macOS Big Sur 11.1 introduces support for AirPods Max, TV app enhancements, Apple News widgets, and privacy information on the App Store. This release also includes bug fixes for your Mac. AirPods Max

• Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones

• High fidelity audio for rich sound

• Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions

• Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise

• Transparency mode to hear the environment around you

• Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience Apple TV

• An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies

• Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre and see recent searches and suggestions as you type

• Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports Apple News

• Apple News widgets are now available in Notification Center App Store

• New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices

• In-game dashboard within Arcade games recommends new Arcade games to play iPhone and iPad apps on Macs with M1

• New window options for iPhone and iPad apps let you switch between landscape and portrait orientations or expand a window to fill the entire screen Photos

• Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app Safari

• Ecosia search engine option in Safari Air Quality

• Available in Maps and Siri for locations in China mainland

• Health recommendations are provided in Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels This release also addresses the following issues:

• QuickTime Player might quit when opening a movie with a timecode track after upgrading from macOS Catalina

• Bluetooth connection status was not displayed in Control Center

• Reliability of unlocking your Mac automatically with your Apple Watch

• Trackpad scrolling speed may be faster than expected on MacBook Pro models

• LG UltraFine 5K Display may incorrectly display at 4K resolution on Macs with M1 Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211896 For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

With the massive changelog out of the way, let's have a look at the several ways you can install the macOS big Sur 11.1 update onto your compatible Mac. First one is most obvious - over the air method. Just connect to the internet using Wi-Fi and follow the steps outlined below:

Launch System Preferences

Click on Software Update

Once the macOS 11.1 update shows up, click on Install

If you like, you may go ahead and clean install the update from scratch. For more details, check out the tutorial below:

You can grab the macOS Big Sur update from the Mac App Store as well:

