The full and final version of watchOS 7.2 is now available for download. Apple Watch users can get the update over the air.

Download watchOS 7.2 Final Today with Fitness+

Apple has just released the full and final version of the latest Apple Watch software - watchOS 7.2. It adds support for Fitness+, Apple's brand new fitness-related service while also improving the software in other key areas. Here is the full changelog of the update:

watchOS 7.2 includes new features and improvements, including Apple Fitness+, a personalized fitness experience powered by Apple Watch. Additional features include low cardio fitness notifications and support for braille displays. This update also contains performance improvements. Apple Fitness+ A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown

Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States

This update also includes the following features and improvements:

Option to be notified when your cardio fitness is at a low level

Ability to review your cardio fitness level based on your age and sex in the Health app on iPhone

Atrial fibrillation classification at heart rates above 100 BPM now offered in the ECG app in most regions where the app is available

Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Taiwan

Support for braille displays with VoiceOver

Support for Family Setup in Bahrain, Canada, Norway, and Spain (Cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 or later and Apple Watch SE)

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/HT201222

Downloading and installing the latest update is actually quite simple. First of all, you have to make sure that your iPhone is running iOS 14.3. If your phone never got the iOS 14 update (officially) then you won't be able to update your Apple Watch to watchOS 7.2. Assuming you are running the latest software release from Apple, then follow the steps below:

Place your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger

Make sure the watch's battery is 50% or more

Connect your iPhone to a Wi-Fi network if you aren't already

Launch the Watch app on iPhone

app on iPhone Navigate to General > Software Update in the Watch app

Update in the Watch app Wait for this page to refresh and after a few seconds you will see the watchOS 7.2 update - tap on Download and Install

The entire download and update may take quite some time so be patient while the wheels are in motion. Once done, you will hear a ding sound from your Apple Watch.

Even if you don't plan on using Fitness+, it's still important that you install the update on Apple Watch. It packs a handful of bug fixes and performance related enhancements that should make the overall functionality of Apple Watch better than how it was before today. If you have automatic updates enabled on Apple Watch, the update should install overnight while your iPhone and watch are on charge.

