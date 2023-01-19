New Apple TV in The Works With a Faster Chip, Slated to Launch in The First Half of 2024

Apple recently updated the Apple TV with the A15 Bionic chip, bringing faster and smoother operations in tvOS. The company is now working on a new model for its set-top box that will feature upgraded internals. Read more details on the subject below and what you should expect.

Apple working on a new Apple TV model with a faster chip, might give room to high-end games in the future

The latest Apple TV came with minor tweaks in design as far as the dimensions are concerned. Other than this, the device came with a 5-core A15 Bionic chip that delivered 30 percent better performance than its predecessor. Ultimately, the new Apple TV is probably the fastest set-top box you can buy right now. The company has already started working on the next-gen Apple TV which is reported to come with a new chip for enhanced CPU and GPU capabilities.

Bloomberg reports that the upcoming Apple TV with a new chip will launch in the first half of 2024. As for the design, the device is slated to be identical to the current version. With an upgraded chip, you can expect numerous software improvements and other capabilities that Apple could bring to tvOS. However, the report mentions that despite a faster chip, the Apple TV will potentially not support 8K video streaming.

With a faster chip on board, you can expect enhanced computing and graphical performance compared to the current models. What this means is that users will be able to play more demanding games with ease. Take note that A15 Bionic on the current Apple TV is plenty capable of handling any game that you throw at it. However, with an even faster SoC, Apple could offer more graphics-intensive games with Apple Arcade.

The company is also working on a boatload of new smart home devices. This includes a device that combines the Apple TV, a smart speaker, and a FaceTime camera into a single hub. The company has been working on such a device for a long time but the launch time frame can not be deduced from the information at hand. The product also underwent some design setbacks that could potentially push the launch further.

We will share more details on the upcoming Apple TV with a faster chip as soon as the story develops. Would you want to play high-end games on your Apple TV?