Download: Apple Music and Apple TV Apps for Windows 11 Released

The day you were waiting for (or not) is finally here. You can now download Apple Music and Apple TV apps for Windows 11.

Many people don't know this but Apple has been making apps for Windows for a long time - yes, shocking, isn't it? And today, the Cupertino giant is taking its portfolio of apps a mile further with the release of the official Apple Music and Apple TV apps for Windows 11 on the Windows Store.

Download Apple Music Preview App for Windows 11

Download Apple TV Preview App for Windows 11

Since these are 'preview' apps, you can expect broken functionality in certain places. If you're not into testing out beta apps at all, then it is highly recommended that you steer clear from these until the full and final versions are released.

According to Apple, if you install Apple Music, it will completely break iTunes. The fix? Uninstall the preview version of Apple Music completely in order to have iTunes back. In other words, if you're still using iTunes on Windows for whatever reason, and we can't think of that many, then you should take the warning from Apple seriously.

This is a preview version of Apple Music, and not all features may work as expected. After installing the Apple Music preview, iTunes will no longer open, and audiobooks or podcasts on this device will be inaccessible until a compatible version of iTunes is released. To revert back to iTunes, you’ll need to uninstall this version of the app.

Same goes for Apple TV as well. Apple says it may not work as expected therefore proceed with caution.

Ignoring the warnings, this is a great move from Apple as it gives Windows users more options when it comes to consuming content. And since these are proper Windows 11 apps, therefore you can expect them to function with all the latest technologies underneath.