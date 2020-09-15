Apple Fitness+ Is A New Fitness Videos Subscription Service That Works With Apple Watch

Apple has announced a new subscription service geared towards fitness enthusiasts called Fitness+. The service works with the Apple Watch and playbacks fitness workout videos on an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. The user’s metrics are laid over the video, backed by music, and the workouts and progress are tracked inside the Fitness app.

Fitness+ will support workouts ranging from cycling, treadmill, dance, core, yoga, strength and more. Each workout will have a specific type of music that suits its intensity, and professional trainers will be available to lead the way. For beginners like yours truly, who don’t workout often, an Absolute Beginner program will also be available to help people start moving.

Unlike workout videos which can easily be found online, the workout experience offered by Fitness+ is smarter and intelligent. It will be personalized to each individual and will match the workouts to their needs. Workouts can be filtered by type, trainer, duration or even music. During each workout, the metric from Apple Watch will be synced to the iPhone, iPad or Apple TV display in realtime, and will become prominent when the trainer asks the user to check their heart rate or starts a countdown. A Burn Bar will also be available to help users compete with others and see who performed the best at a specific workout.

After launch, Fitness+ will be available in the Fitness app on iPhone, which will also be available on iPad and Apple TV soon. Users will be able to track their progress with the Apple Watch activity rings, and also use activity sharing to compete with each other. Apple Music subscribers will also be able to integrate their playlists into their workouts, or save the music from any workout into an Apple Music playlist.

Fitness+ will only require an Apple Watch Series 3 or later, and a monthly subscription fee of $9.99 to get started. No specialized equipment will be required. However, if you have an Apple Gymkit compatible exercise machine, it can be used to connect to your Apple Watch to sync activity.

Fitness+ will be available later this year in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States at launch. The subscription will cost $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and it can be shared with 5 family members. Anyone who buys a new Apple Watch Series 3 or later form September 15, 2020, will receive a 3-months Fitness+ subscription. All users can avail a 1-month trial before making a purchase from the Fitness app.

Fitness+ will also be available as part of the Premier Apple OneApple One subscription plan.