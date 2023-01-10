Download: Apple Releases iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS 13.2, watchOS 9.3, tvOS 16.3 Beta 2 To Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release beta 2 of its upcoming iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS 13.2, watchOS 9.3, and tvOS 16.3 to developers for testing purposes. If you are a developer, you can download the latest builds from the Apple Developer Center for free on your compatible Apple devices. Scroll down to read more details on what you should expect.

Apple releases iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, macOS 13.2, watchOS 9.3, and tvOS 16.3 Beta 2 to developers for testing purposes

Apple has released iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 beta 2 to developers for testing purposes for all compatible iPhone and iPad models. You can install the latest build by downloading the proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once the profile is installed, the update will be available over the air. As for what you should expect, iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 will bring support for physical Security Keys for enhanced protection for your Apple ID.

Apart from iOS 16.3, Apple has also seen fit to release beta 2 of its upcoming macOS Ventura 13.2 update to developers. If you are a registered developer, you can install the latest update by downloading the proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. The update will be available to users through the Software Update mechanism in System Settings. macOS 13.2 will also bring support for physical Security Keys for enhanced protection of your Apple ID.

Apple has also released beta 2 of its upcoming watchOS 9.3 to developers. You can install the latest profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once the configuration profile is installed, head over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and navigate to General > Software Update. Make sure your Apple Watch is in the range of your iPhone, has at least 50 percent of the battery remaining, and is plugged in.

Lastly, Apple has also released tvOS 16.3 beta 2 alongside iOS 16.3 for all compatible Apple TV devices. You can install the beta profile on your Apple TV using Xcode. tvOS updates are usually minor in terms of new features but the upcoming build will potentially bring new security and performance enhancements.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will let you guys know more about the new features as soon as developers are done tinkering with the latest build.