System Shock Remake Gets a New Demo, Game Finally Arrives This Summer

The long-in-development System Shock remake has finally nailed down a release window. For those who haven’t been keeping up, the project was successfully crowdfunded back in 2015, but hit a speedbump three years later when developer Nightdive Studios admitted they’d taken a “wrong path” and squandered most of their Kickstarter cash. Many feared the game may end up as vaporware, but apparently that won’t be the case, as pre-orders for the game are now open! You can check out a new teaser trailer for the System Shock remake, below.

System Shock Remake Pre-Orders Opening Soon, System Shock 2: Enhanced Scope Has Expanded

Looking good! The lighting and atmosphere have definitely improved compared to earlier looks at the game. But hey, if you’re still on the fence, you can check out a new “feature-complete” demo of the game. Here are the new System Shock's key features:

Nightdive has given the entirely remade System Shock the full treatment, recreating the fan-favorite title for modern players with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, revamped hacking, and a renovated Citadel Station with all sorts of new areas and secrets to uncover. The Return of SHODAN: The talented Terri Brosius returns to bring her unique vocal venom to the villainous AI SHODAN

The talented Terri Brosius returns to bring her unique vocal venom to the villainous AI SHODAN Hackers Gonna Hack: System Shock features a totally revamped hacking system featuring new 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) gameplay, providing new enemies and challenges

System Shock features a totally revamped hacking system featuring new 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) gameplay, providing new enemies and challenges Familiar but… Different: Citadel Station is bigger and more terrifying than ever with all-new areas, traps, puzzles, and of course, plenty of secrets to uncover

Citadel Station is bigger and more terrifying than ever with all-new areas, traps, puzzles, and of course, plenty of secrets to uncover The Sound of Terror: Re-recorded audio logs provide players with a drip-feed of horrifying lore as they piece together exactly what went wrong for the dwellers of Citadel Station

Re-recorded audio logs provide players with a drip-feed of horrifying lore as they piece together exactly what went wrong for the dwellers of Citadel Station Robots and Zombies and Lasers… Oh My: Blast, smash, and occasionally flee from re-imagined enemies like angry Repair-Bots, "Hopper" Mobile Lasers, mutants, cyborgs, and all kinds of bloodthirsty monsters and aggressive automatons

The System Shock remake arrives on PC (via Steam, GoG, and the Epic Games Store) this summer. Nightdive Studios have reconfirmed that everyone who pre-orders will get a copy of System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition for free.