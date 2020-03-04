Street Fighter V Champion Edition Just Got a Benchmark Tool on PC

Street Fighter V Champion Edition recently released on PC and PlayStation 4. CAPCOM has now released a benchmark tool for PC, too, which is something they had not done before for the game.

This will allow you to test your system's performance before purchasing Street Fighter V Champion Edition. As you may guess, the benchmark will display the franchise signature 'PERFECT' if your PC can run the fighting game smoothly.

It shouldn't be a problem if you've got a fairly recent PC, anyway.

System Requirements Minimum Recommended OS WINDOWS®7 (64 bit ver. required) WINDOWS®7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64 bit ver. required) CPU Intel Core i3-4160 @ 3.60GHz Intel Core i5-4690K @ 3.50GHz; AMD FX-9370 Memory 6GB 8GB Graphics Card NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 480, GTX 570, GTX 670, or higher NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960; AMD Radeon R7 370 DirectX Version 11 Internet Broadband Internet Connection Sound Card DirectSound compatible (DirectX® 9.0c or higher) Additional Notes This game supports XInput- and DirectInput-compatible USB controllers (inc. arcade sticks), such as Xbox 360 controller, Xbox One controller, Steam Controller, and the DUALSHOCK wireless controller.

If you're not familiar with the additions of Street Fighter V Champion Edition, here's what you can expect to find in this new version of SFV.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition includes all content (excluding Fighting Chance costumes, brand collaboration costumes and Capcom Pro Tour DLC) from both the original release and Street Fighter™ V: Arcade Edition. Champion Edition adds each character, stage and other content that released after Arcade Edition and through the launch of this new version, including Seth. In total, this robust edition of Street Fighter V features 40 characters, 34 stages and over 200 costumes. Fighters can select their character and battle their way through a variety of exciting single-player and multi-player modes designed for players of all skill levels, including Cinematic Story Mode, Arcade Mode, Team Battle, Ranked Match, Casual Match and more.

Street Fighter V also just got a netcode update (inspired by a fan-made patch), so online matches should be smoother than ever.