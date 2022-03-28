Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Definitive Update Notes Detail System-Wide Changes and Balance Tweaks

A new Street Fighter V: Champion Edition update is going live tomorrow on PC and PlayStation 4, and today Capcom shared the full list of changes coming with the update.

The Definitive Update, which will go live on March 29th on PC and PlayStation 4, will introduce some system-wide changes to Combo Counts and mid-air combo difficulty in the corner, and more.

Resident Evil Village Might be on Its Way to Xbox Game Pass, Polish Xbox Store Listing Suggests

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Definitive Update Combo Count Changes - Combo Count Start Value

The numerical value used to indicate when an air combo starts from a particular move.

The smaller a move's combo start value is, the easier it is for that move to begin an air combo, and vice-versa. - Combo Count Gain

A numerical value that increases when a move is incorporated into an air combo.

The smaller a move's combo start gain is, the easier it is for that move to begin an air combo, and vice-versa. - Combo-Count Limit

A numerical value used to determine up to which point a move can land in an air combo.

The larger the combo-count limit a move has, the easier that move can be incorporated into a combo. Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Definitive Update Adjustment of Mid-Air Combo Difficulty in the Corner When using forward-moving follow-up attacks against opponents knocked back in mid-air at the edge of the screen, there were some cases where attacks would pass through the opponent and miss. Since this made the difficulty of air combos performed at the edge of the screen unintentionally high, some moves were adjusted so that they don't pass through opponents when performed as part of air combos at the edge of the screen.

The Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Definitive Update will also bring plenty of changes for all characters. The full update notes can be found here.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide.