Street Fighter V Champion Edition Announced; Gill Confirmed As New Character

A new edition of Street Fighter V, Street Fighter V Champion Edition, has been announced for PC and PlayStation 4.

The new edition of the latest entry in the popular fighting game series by Capcom has been announced at the end of the Capcom Pro Tour North American Regional Finals yesterday. This new version of the game will include all the content released for the game so far, including additional DLC characters, stages, and costumes. Street Fighter V Champion Edition is available right now as an upgrade pack for owners of Street Fighter V and Street Fighter V Arcade Edition, and it will release in February at retail.

Capcom also revealed some of the changes coming to the game next year. Alongside a new balance update, all characters will receive a second V-Skill, some of them shown in the announcement trailer. Additionally, it's been confirmed that the Street Fighter III games final boss, Gill, will be released next month.

Rule the ring with Street Fighter V: Champion Edition! 40 characters, 34 stages, 200+ costumes and all the modes, action-packed into one new knockout edition. Releasing Feb 14, 2020 and open for pre-orders Nov 18. pic.twitter.com/oYrmDWdH1c — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) November 18, 2019

Gill, a master of both pyrokinesis and cryokinesis, is able to control fire and ice with perfect elemental balance (hence his outward appearance). Typically plotting behind the scenes, he is now ready to reveal himself to the world, as he sets out to fulfill the prophecy that the Secret Society has coveted since ancient times. Gill brings his “Retribution” to SFV Champion Edition in December 2019.

Street Fighter V Champion Edition launches at retails in February. The upgrade pack is available for purchase right now on PC and PlayStation 4.