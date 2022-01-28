Street Fighter V Shown Running on Steam Deck In New Video

Street Fighter V seems to run quite well on the Steam Deck, judging from a new video that has been shared online in the past few hours.

The new video, which has been shared on YouTube by well-known Korean professional player Infiltration, shows how the Steam Deck can not only run Street Fighter V quite well but also how it could be a game-changer for fighting games used in conjunction with arcade sticks and controllers like the Snack Box Micro.

Steam Deck to Officially Launch on February 25th, Says Valve

Street Fighter V is not going to be the only game that will run well on the Steam Deck, and it won't take much longer to learn which other games will, as the console will start shipping from February 25th, as announced by Valve this week.

Hello, the day is almost here! On February 25th, we will be sending out the first batch of order emails to reservation holders. Customers will have 3 days (72 hours) from receipt of their order email to make their purchase, before their reservation is released to the next person in the queue. The first units will be on their way to customers starting the 28th, and we plan to release new order email batches on a weekly cadence.

Street Fighter V is now available on PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide. The game received its final DLC character back in November 2021, and more information on the future of the series will be revealed later this year.