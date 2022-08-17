Menu
Company

Street Fighter V Overtakes Street Fighter II as Capcom’s Best-Selling Fighting Game

Ule Lopez
Aug 17, 2022
Street Fighter V

It's a tale that began with a mediocre release. Street Fighter V began its life as a polarizing title that became the target of extreme criticism and bad faith from fighting game fans. This was because of its lack of content on release and the removal of various options from Street Fighter IV that left the community with a very sour taste.

Fast forward to June 30, 2022, after a tumultuous lifetime and various re-releases, Capcom has finally managed to turn things around. According to the updated Platinum Titles list, Street Fighter V is now sitting at 6.6 million copies sold after six and a half years on the market. This essentially makes it the 8th best-selling game in the company's rankings overall. The games that have surpassed it thus far are games like Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and Resident Evil 7.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Original Resident Evil Unreal Engine 5 Fanmade Remake Looks Amazing in New Gameplay Video

The number of total sales that Street Fighter V has beats the numbers that Street Fighter II on the SNES had. This title, in particular, was able to amass a record of 6.3 million units, a sales record that was held for 30 years. Believe it or not, SFV was able to sell 400,000 more units over the course of the second quarter of the year. For a game that's over six years old at this point, that's impressive.

EventHubs does point out a very important fact. Said fact is that this number of units sold only counts what Capcom shows for individual releases. Street Fighter as a series is known for having multiple iterations of the same game. As such, when you group up the total sales, that 6.6 million unit pales in comparison to Street Fighter II's 15+ million units sold across all its iterations and Street Fighter IV's 9 million units sold across all its versions.

Still, this can be a positive outlook on the future for the upcoming Street Fighter 6. After all, it seems like Capcom is taking the lessons they learned throughout the life cycle of SFV to heart and will use them to make a game that will be a golden child for the FGC. We'll have to see how things go once the game releases in 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and PC.

Products mentioned in this post

Monster Hunter World

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order