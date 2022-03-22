Star Wars Ubisoft Massive Game to Release in 2025 at the Earliest – Rumor

Ubisoft Massive's Star Wars project is not going to see the light of day until 2025 at the earliest, according to rumors circulating online.

Following their report of a massive Ubisoft game showcase, Tom Henderson elaborated on the absence from his list of the Star Wars game, saying that it is the game furthest from release from the publisher, adding that we're probably looking at a 2025 release at the earliest.

I didn't include Ubisoft's Star Wars game here because I think that's probably the furthest title from release and we're probably looking at 2025 at the earliest for it. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 21, 2022

Very little is currently known about the Star Wars project by Ubisoft Massive. Last year, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot stated that the game is in an early stage of development, so it will take some time to learn more about it.

We didn’t mention any specific dates. The game is at an early stage of development so we will have to wait a bit before telling you more about timing.

Even though Ubisoft Massive's Star Wars project is years away, fans of the franchise have a few games to look forward to that will release earlier than 2025. Among these is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which is TT Game's most ambitious game to date, according to Nate.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is TT Games’ most ambitious effort to date, no question, but I do wonder what the game’s target audience is. I feel like the greater complexity I saw on display may be a stumbling block for younger audiences. The game isn’t going to compete with the best shooters, brawlers, or open-words, so I’m not sure how entranced older players will be either. Sure, parents and older kids who grew up on Lego games may appreciate something a little more demanding, but is this the game they’re going to be playing in their own free time? Again, I wonder. Of course, playing is believing, so perhaps I’ll better understand where this particular block fits when I get to go hands-on.

Ubisoft Massive's Star Wars game is currently in development for yet to be announced platforms. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.