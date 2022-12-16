Star Wars Game from Massive Entertainment is Already Looking for Playtesters

Back in 2021 Ubisoft announced that their Swedish studio Massive Entertainment would be making a new Star Wars game using their Snowdrop open-world engine, but beyond that, very little about the project has been revealed. Shortly after the initial announcement, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot stated the game was “early in development,” but that was nearly two years ago at this point. How far has the game come since then? Far enough to be ready for some form of testing, it seems.

Today Massive Entertainment posted to Twitter that they’re looking for testers for their Star Wars project. This will be in-person testing, so players will need to live somewhere near Malmö, Sweden, where Massive is headquartered. If that describes you, you can sign up here (this is a paying gig).

So, what might this testing tell us about the state of Massive’s Star Wars game? Well, it’s still just internal testing, not an alpha of beta, so don’t expect an imminent release. That said, the fact that they’re doing testing means they have a playable product to test, which is a big step, and means the game is making good progress considering it seemed to just be in the early conceptual stages in early 2021.

Haven’t been keeping up with Massive’s Star Wars project? Again, we don’t know much at the moment. Here’s what Yves Guillemot had to say when it was announced…

“The Star Wars galaxy is an amazing source of motivation for our teams to innovate and push the boundaries of our medium. Building new worlds, characters and stories that will become lasting parts of the Star Wars lore is an incredible opportunity for us, and we are excited to have our Ubisoft Massive studio working closely with Lucasfilm Games to create an original Star Wars adventure that is different from anything that has been done before.”

Platforms and a release window have yet to be revealed for Massive’s Star Wars title.