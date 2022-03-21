Ubisoft Big Showcase Rumored, Could Include New Prince of Persia, Assassin’s Creed Reveals

Ubisoft’s release calendar looks a bit anemic at the moment, but the company may fill it out in a big way soon. According to tried and tested insider Tom Henderson, Ubisoft has been prepping a big showcase for a while, although scheduling has been thrown into disarray by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other real-world events. It’s unknown if the showcase will still go ahead, but it seems likely, as Henderson reports Ubisoft has upward of 20 different titles in line for announcements.

This list apparently includes a number of unannounced titles, such as a sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising in development at Ubisoft Quebec, a new 2.5 Prince of Persia coming from Ubisoft Montpellier, and The Crew 3 from Ubisoft Ivory Tower. Henderson also provides a bit more detail regarding Assassin’s Creed plans – the AC Valhalla DLC that Ubisoft is rumored to be spinning off into a standalone game is apparently titled Assassin’s Creed Rift and is likely to launch in early 2023. Meanwhile, the live-service Assassin’s Creed Infinity is said to still be in relatively early development at Ubisoft Quebec and Montreal and likely won’t arrive until 2024 or 2025.

Wccftech’s Most Anticipated Action Games of 2022 – A Packed Fight Card

As for other already-announced games, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is said to be entering testing and likely on track for a 2023 fiscal year release, and free to play games The Division Heartland and XDefiant are reportedly progressing well and likely coming relatively soon. Following harsh fan backlash, it’s unknown where battle royale Ghost Recon Frontline is at, particularly considering the game is said to be heavily focused on NFTs.

Finally, Henderson doesn’t have much new info on a number of Ubisoft white whales, like Skull & Bones, Beyond Good and Evil 2, and the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake, but that’s not exactly shocking. Of course, take all this info with a grain of salt for now. Hopefully, the Ubisoft showcase happens soon and we can get some of this stuff officially confirmed.

What do you think? Any of Ubisoft's rumored or confirmed games have you excited?