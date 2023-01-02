Star Wars Open World Game News Teased by Ubisoft Massive

Nearly two years ago, Lucasfilm Games announced to have partnered with Ubisoft Massive to create a new Star Wars open world game. A few months later, Disney Games Senior VP Sean Shoptaw revealed that the partnership started after Disney saw what Ubisoft Massive had been doing with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

That first meeting we had with Massive around the Avatar game after we acquired Fox was really the jumping off point for the Star Wars game. There was such alignment and such creative passion around the Star Wars IP from that team that it just was a natural evolution to the relationship, and really led to the Star Wars game we announced not too long ago.

[...] We're super, super excited about where this Star Wars open world game is going. I was just on a call actually this morning with the Massive team about it, and could not be more excited about where they're taking this game and the opportunity we have with this experience.

Oddly enough, it's been a while since we heard anything about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora after its delay. On the other hand, Ubisoft Massive Creative Director Julian Gerighty (The Crew, The Division, The Division 2) has just teased that this year will be huge for the Star Wars open world game.

2023 is going to be huge for us. Join the adventure.

The latter part of the tweet seems to hint at the game being playable in some way, perhaps through limited testing phases. It would be weird if the Star Wars open world title releases before Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, that's for sure. On the other hand, it'd make for an absolutely amazing year for Star Wars fans, given that there's already Respawn's Jedi Survivor game due to be released on March 17th.

At any rate, we'll keep an eye on any updates of this Star Wars open world game, the first in a very long time.