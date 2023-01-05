Star Wars Ubisoft Game Creative Director Clarifies New Years Message Meaning After Release Window Confusion

It really doesn't get any clearer than in the title, folks. A message about how the development team behind Ubisoft's upcoming Star Wars game was causing some confusion among players after it was posted. Because of this, many players guessed at a 2023 release window which, in turn, made the person who originally sent the message clarify their stance.

This happened on January 1st as Creative Director of the project Julian Gerighty tweeted a message stating that 2023 will be "huge" for the development studio Massive Entertainment while wishing his followers a happy new year. This tweet then caused players to guess that the game would essentially launch at some point during the year, which forced the creative director to make a follow-up post clarifying the meaning behind the New Year's message.

This seems to have sparked quite some interest!

To be clear, I meant that 2023 will be huge for our teams building our game (which you could be a part of!). For official news, keep an eye on @Ubisoft! — Julian Gerighty (@jgerighty) January 3, 2023

Unfortunately, this means there won't be a Star Wars game from Ubisoft being released this year. However, we might be able to see at least some form of announcement about it over the course of the year. Either that or the development team will have a really good time developing the game if Julian's message is anything to go by.

Still, it shouldn't be surprising for many of our readers, seeing as how the rumormill currently states that the game will release in 2025 at the earliest. Very little is currently known about the Star Wars project by Massive Entertainment. Last year, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot stated that the game is in an early stage of development, so it will take some time to learn more about it.

At least this isn't the only Star Wars-related project that is currently in development, as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is going to release on March 17. Meanwhile, we still have the release of games that will be coming in the future, such as Star Wars Eclipse, which is currently in development by Quantic Dream.