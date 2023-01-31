Star Wars – The Mandalorian Fanmade Unreal Engine 5 Open-World Game Looks Glorious In 4K Concept Trailer

Plenty of games based on Star Wars have been released in the past few years, but we have yet to get a proper modern open-world game that lets fans explore that beloved galaxy far, far away. Massive Entertainment's game will be the first, but very little is currently known about the project, so it is a little hard to get excited about it.

While such a game is not in development, a Star Wars - The Mandalorian open-world game powered by Unreal Engine 5 and tech like ray tracing, Lumen, and Nanite would look amazing, as showcased by a new concept trailer put together by TeaserPlay which can be watched below.

While a Star Wars - The Mandalorian game has not been announced, back in 2021, we heard that one might be in the works. We haven't heard anything about it since, so for the time being, those hungering for a new Star Wars gaming experience can only look forward to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which promises to be darker than its predecessor and improve the formula seen in the first entry in the series in every possible way. The game releases on PC and consoles on March 16th.

The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third-person, galaxy-spanning, action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. This narratively driven, single-player title picks up 5 years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ and follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy’s darkest times — but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?