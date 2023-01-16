The Division 2 Ray Tracing Update Possibly Inbound, New Ubisoft Job Ads Suggest

A The Division 2 Ray Tracing update might be inbound, new Ubisoft job ads seems to suggest.

Originally released for PC and the last-gen consoles back in 2019, Ubisoft Massive's The Division 2 lacks ray tracing support. While numerous older titles have since received a post-launch update adding support for the feature, this isn't the case with Ubisoft's latest The Division entry. This, however, could change in the near future.

As spotted on Reddit following an article from Emopulse, Ubisoft recently posted new job positions for Lighting Artists for the game. Nothing special at this point, but the job ads do mention "knowledge of ray tracing" and "RT and prerender lighting experience".

"As a (senior) lighting artist, you will demonstrate excellent creative, technical and visual skill, with the ability to produce high quality content in a professional environment. lighting, following the direction of lead artist, art director, and technical director", the job ad for senior Lighting Artist on The Division 2 reads.

Down below we've included the required qualifications that Ubisoft mentions in its ad for a lighting artist on the game:

High level of attention to detail with strong problem-solving skills.

Strong technical skills with procedural systems as well as an artistic eye for color, light and FX.

Creative with the ability to adapt to a realistic game style.

Experience working with lighting software.

Knowledge of Ray Tracing is a plus.

Worked in at least one industry standard or proprietary engine.

While this might not mean anything (it could just be a general job ad mentioning ray tracing), we wanted to share it nonetheless as there are plenty of The Division 2 fans out there who would love to see the game support ray tracing.

The Division 2 is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Of course, the game also works on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility.