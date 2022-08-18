Spider-Man Remastered RT MassiHancer Mod Greatly Improves Global Illumination

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered might have launched only a few days ago on PC, but there are already plenty of mods available. We already covered an initial RTGI mod, but Giulio Guglielmi (also known as MassiHancer) has now posted a more extensive graphics enhancement preset that really goes a step further, thanks to ray traced global illumination. Here's what he told us via email:

You can instantly find sharper textures, and better Ambient Occlusion and Reflections " also" thanks to the use of "RT Shader" from Pascal Gilcher.

Moreover, I was able to add ray-traced "Self-Shadowing," which allows non-static objects in the environment, such as game characters and interactive objects, to cast shadows on themselves and each other, vastly improving the visuals of the streets of New York.

I also added Color Grading and a Camera Mod that reacts to everything happening on the battlefield. This is rendered in real time in 8k resolution thanks to an nVidia RTX 3090 Ti. (Spider-Man Remastered preset and optimized settings will be on my Patreon page in the next hours).

As usual with all MassiHancer mods (Star Wars Battlefront, God of War 3, Batman: Arkham Knight, Resident Evil 2 Remake, and DOOM Eternal, to list a few), you will need to become a Patreon member to download the ReShade presets.

In other Spider-Man Remastered PC news, the game just received another patch today (version 1.817.1.0) with various improvements and fixes.

Fixed various ray-tracing related crashes.

Improved Windows version check to prevent false positives.

Visual improvements to HBAO+.

Fixed the issue where ray-traced reflections in stainless steel were rendered distorted.

Various visual improvements to NVIDIA DLSS.

Fixed an issue that could freeze the game if the player would switch between graphics presets during cut-scenes.

Fixed an issue where the Side Mission popups would be stretched when playing in a widescreen resolution.

Improvements related to stability issues when using Alt-Tab.

Fixed various visual glitches.