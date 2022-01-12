God of War 3 MassiHancer Mod Adds Ray Tracing, Runs at 8K Resolution

With God of War coming to PC in just two days, fans can get acquainted with the previous franchise installment (the last one in the Greek trilogy), God of War 3, 'remastered' in an entirely new light thanks to the latest MassiHancer mod.

First things first: this is only applicable to the PC version emulated through RPCS3. As per our extensive coverage on the subject, the PlayStation 3 emulator has gotten a lot better over the years at running God of War 3.

Giulio Guglielmi, also known as MassiHancer, has worked on optimizing RPCS3 settings so that it can run at a stable 8K resolution (on an RTX 3090 GPU) while further improving the graphics through a dedicated ReShade preset. This includes Pascal Gilcher's Screen Space Ray Tracing Global Illumination shader (now about to be added to NVIDIA's Freestyle built into the GeForce Experience software).

The result is quite stunning, as you can see in the video below. It also goes far beyond the official God of War 3 Remastered version that launched on PlayStation 4 several years ago.

MassiHancer will post a setup guide soon; this article will be updated once it goes live.

2018's soft reboot of God of War may have propelled the saga to the Olympus of gaming, but the original trilogy was excellent in its own right as well. Here's an official outline of the main God of War 3 features.