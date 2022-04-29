Batman Arkham Knight Looks Amazing With Ray Tracing, Dynamic Volumetric Fog in New 8K Resolution Video

Years after its original release in 2015, Batman Arkham Knight continues to be among the best looking open-world games ever made, thanks to the hard work of modders.

AD Massicuro shared on YouTube a new 8K resolution video that shows the game developed by Rocksteady running with ray tracing, Dynamic Volumetric Fog, godrays, and more. The video also features a quick comparison between the modded version and the vanilla ultra settings, highlighting the improvements, even more, especially those brought by Dynamic Volumetric Fog.

For the first time you can see godrays and Dynamic Volumetric Fog integrated into the existing rendering engine extracting object positions from the Depth Buffer (something that was possible only using RT cores or Nvidia PhysX ).

I added Color Grading, Depth of Field and a Camera Mod that reacts to everything happening in Gotham. Finally I used "also" RT shader from Pascal Gilcher for G.I. effects.

Batman Arkham Knight is now available on PC as well as on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.