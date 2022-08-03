Spider-Man Remastered is Now Steam Deck Verified

Marvel’s Spider-Man will be releasing in about nine days on PC, and it’s been out on PlayStation consoles for about four years now. The game’s received a follow-up, Spider-Man: Miles Morales a Remastered version (which is coming to PC), and has a sequel in the works. As for the PC version, there’s some good news, too.

The Steam Deck is currently being rolled out throughout the year to those that have pre-ordered it, and various titles have been confirmed as “Steam Deck Verified”. This distinction is given to games that can fully function on the Steam Deck as is (you can just install it and run without any problems).

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is one such case as of earlier today, thanks to an announcement from Insomniac Games themselves.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is Steam Deck Verified! ✅ — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 3, 2022

Essentially, what this means is that players can download Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and take it with them anywhere in a far more portable fashion than, say, a laptop or carrying your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 around. It wasn’t revealed whether Miles Morales is Steam Deck Verified, but hopefully, it will be in the future.

The PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered also has various upgrades over its console counterparts at players’ disposal, like improved shadows, ray tracing, and an unlocked framerate (it can exceed 60fps or 120fps). NVIDIA graphics cards also get it good too, as they also get DLSS and DLAA support (DLSS for performance and DLAA for picture quality). This was revealed towards the end of July, and you can view it again below.

So, you've asked about PC features.... well, here you go!

Take advantage of these when #SpiderManPC launches August 12th on Steam and the Epic Games Store! 🤘🕸️ Pre-order Here:

Steam: https://t.co/Uuy4K6BwvX

EGS: https://t.co/WG57Xxf4dP#BeGreater pic.twitter.com/mL7GJxqmVq — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 20, 2022

Once again, Spider-Man: Miles Morales was not revealed to be Steam Deck Verified, but we’ll update when information about that is released. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It will be released on August 12th for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.