Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Mod Adds First-Person on PC

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 20, 2022, 04:12 AM EDT
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered mod

A new Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered mod in development by modder jedijosh920 seeks to add first-person view to the PC version of Insomniac's open world game.

While the mod itself is not yet available, the modder released two videos over the past few days to demonstrate it. Needless to say, it won't be for everyone, as swinging across New York in first-person view could easily induce nausea in some folks. Of course, this could open up to a Virtual Reality mod that could be even more immersive (and prone to motion sickness bouts).

Jedijosh920 already released several Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered mods, including:

  • Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC Modding Tool - Allows you to extract and replace any asset in the game's asset archives. It's the foundation of creating and installing mods, having an easy to use mod file system where users can create and share their mods and also install them.
  • Marvel's Spider-Man PC Miles Morales Suit Mod - This replaces Spider-Man's Advanced Suit with Miles Morales Suit. This is a leftover model from when they were developing a multiplayer game mode.
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC Script Hook - Allows you to install and use Script Mods! They can call game functions, interact with the game's engine, and much more. Simply, it lets you inject scripts into the game. It also includes SDK for developers.
  • Swing Mod for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC - Allows you to change the swing speed with a simple menu interface! With this script mod, you can now actually swing as fast and launch as high as the final swing endings in the Spider-Man movies, making you the best webslinger in the Spider-Verse.
  • Debug Menu - Restores various functions from the stripped debug menu and allows you to use them. Includes health options and reload options (checkpoint loader that lets you load any level or checkpoint in the game).
  • Spider-Man Does Kill - Ever hear of "Spider-Man doesn't kill"? Well, with this mod...now he does! Throw enemies off buildings without any consequences.

We'll certainly post an update once the first-person Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered mod is released on PC. Stay tuned!

