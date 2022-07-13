Menu
Resident Evil 2 Remake Gets Advanced Ray Tracing Features Thanks to Massihancer

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 13, 2022
Massihancer Resident Evil 2 remake

CAPCOM recently released a ray tracing update for the next-generation console and PC version of the Resident Evil 2 remake, as many of you already know. However, the ray tracing features were slightly underwhelming as noted by Digital Foundry in their analysis.

In general, the new RT reflections look subtle but stable, though the selective application of RT reflections is disappointing - for example, some mirrors don't offer proper reflections. However, from what I've played, Resident Evil 3 Remake seems to improve the distribution of RT reflections compared to its predecessor.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Resident Evil Next-Gen Patches Target Resolution over FPS, XSX Bests PS5 Slightly with RT

Ray traced global illumination is also in effect, though the results are generally on the subtle side. Some of the smaller inaccuracies present in the original release are fixed, while some extra bounce lighting is visible in some scenes. This is definitely an additive technique, rather than a replacement for the existing baked GI, but the results are reasonable considering the limitations. The RT GI also seems to disable the ambient occlusion, with somewhat mixed results. All told, both RT features fail to provide a transformative improvement to the Remakes' visuals, but they do manage to address their most obvious visual flaws while touching up some discontinuities in ambient lighting.

Luckily, graphics modder Giulio Guglielmi (also known as Massihancer, who previously enhanced games like Star Wars Battlefront, God of War, Batman: Arkham Knight, and DOOM Eternal) has now demonstrated his latest work implementing the so-called DDGI (Dynamic Diffuse Global Illumination) in the Resident Evil 2 remake. Here's what he told us via email:

DDGI is environment probe-based Global Illumination that increases indirect diffuse illumination to its limits. Looking at the game comparisons you can see new Dynamic Lights and Shadows and Realistic Reflections that make everything alive. In some cases, the light bounces are very close to "Path Tracing" quality.

Moreover, DDGI works also with the Reshade post-processing injector and you can see it for the first time in this video (but it's still a work in progress).

As you can see below, DDGI does seem to substantially improve the visuals in the Resident Evil 2 remake, although Leon's hair does flicker quite a bit now. As a reminder, you can get access to Massihancer's mods by supporting him through the dedicated Patreon page.

