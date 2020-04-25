4K DOOM Eternal Ray Tracing Mod In The Works; Improves Details and Adds New Realistic Reflections, Sharper Textures and Better Sense of Depth

DOOM Eternal currently doesn’t support ray tracing, but an ambitious modder is working on his own DOOM Eternal Ray Tracing Mod.

Earlier this month, we already covered Carmack's Eternal ReShade that enhances Eternal’s visuals with improved colors and visual effects. In comes another impressive-looking modification using Pascal Glicher’s RayTraced Global Illumination Shaders.

Being created by modder ‘MassiHancer’, this upcoming new DOOM Eternal mod shows how the game could look through a future ray tracing patch for the title which id Software might very well release later on. The mod improves details, adds new realistic reflections, sharper textures, and a better sense of depth.

In addition, Massicuro has added high-quality color grading and several other filmic effects that give the game a more photorealistic touch.

We’ve included a comparison video showing off DOOM Eternal with and without the mod enabled. Please note that this modification is still a work in progress. The results, however, already look stunning.

Massicuro used the following high-end hardware setup for this comparison:

Mainboard: Asus Prime A z370

CPU: Intel i7 8700K

RAM: Corsair Vengeance 16 Gb RAM

GPU: Zotac Rtx 2080 TI AMP edition 11 GB

SSD: Crucial mx500 500GB

HDD: W.D. 1 TB

AIO WC: Artic freezer 240

Supply: EVGA Supernova G2 850 Watt

DOOM Eternal is available now for PC and consoles. We will keep you updated as soon as more info comes on this ambitious ray tracing mod. Our very own Chris Wray reviewed id Software's latest DOOM installment and gave it an 8.5. A part of his review has been included below.