Spider-Man: Miles Morales Update Adds a New Suit, Realistic Muscle Deformation on PS5

Since launching alongside the PlayStation 5, Spider-Man: Miles Morales hasn’t received many significant updates. The addition of a 60fps ray tracing mode back in December has arguably been the only major addition. Well, today Insomniac is rolling out perhaps the biggest update to Miles Morales yet, which includes an additional suit, new realistic muscle deformation tech on PS5, and the usual array of tweaks and bug fixes. Get a look at the new Advanced Tech Suit, below.

Rolling out today, our new #MilesMoralesPS4 #MilesMoralesPS5 update adds the Advanced Tech Suit and includes various fixes. Additionally on PS5 only, the update adds realistic muscle deformation on select suits. pic.twitter.com/1nnSvgJB2P — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 30, 2021

Ratchet & Clank is Getting a 60fps PS5 Patch, Game is Still Free to Download

Here are your full notes for Spider-Man: Miles Morales update 1.09:

New Features Added ZivaRT support to the Classic, Great Responsibility, Winter, Uptown Pride and Advanced Tech Suits on PS5

Added the Advanced Tech Suit

Added the Advanced Tech Suit sticker to Photo Mode

General Fixes & Polish Improved stability Addressed an issue where the player could fall through the map during Mission Replay

Addressed an issue where the player model would not fully render

Addressed a lighting issue in Central Park

Addressed an issue where Roxxon bases would appear excessively dark

Haven’t had a chance to jump into Spider-Man: Miles Morales yet? The adventure is definitely worth your time, as Wccftech’s Kail Powell spelled out in his full review…

Miles Morales is a far more charismatic hero than Peter in Marvel's Spider-Man and there's no better way to tell his story than with his own game as a PlayStation 5 launch title. While shorter and more compact than Peter Parker's adventures, this quick trip to Harlem should be on any superhero fan's wishlist.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PS4 and PS5.