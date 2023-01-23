Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Will Be Massive And Astonishing; Insomniac’s Confident About Release Date

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the new entry in the series by Insomniac Games launching later this year on PlayStation 5 worldwide, is going to be a pretty big game, according to Peter Parker's voice actor Yuri Lowenthal.

Speaking with Comic Book Movie, the voice actor, who will reprise his role in the new entry in the series, revealed that he still has some work left to do, as the game is massive. Despite this, Insomniac is confident about its release date, so it sounds like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will not be delayed.

"I’ve still got a little bit to do. It’s a massive game so I’m still doing a little bit of work. I know they’re confident about their release date and Insomniac has always been good about that. Obviously, I can’t really talk about the game much, but I will tell you that it’s astonishing."

Last month, it was confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will release sometime during Fall 2023 on PlayStation 5, joining the stacked 2023 PlayStation 5's release schedule, which includes, among other titles, Square Enix's Final Fantasy XVI.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches sometime during Fall 2023 on PlayStation 5.