Spider-Man 2 Fall 2023 Release Confirmed by Insomniac Games

Over the past few weeks, hints and rumors, have been pointing toward a Fall 2023 release for the much-anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and today, Sony and Insomniac Games confirmed it. The reveal was part of an official “PlayStation in 2023” blog post, and while most of the other games, like Final Fantasy XVI and Forspoken, have already locked down release dates, Sony also slipped Spider-Man 2 onto the list. Here’s the official statement on Spidey's 2023 launch.

"Speaking of Marvel’s Spider Man 2, let’s kick things off with some exciting news from developer Insomniac Games confirming the release window for the web-slinging sequel. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on PS5 in fall 2023. Following the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the Spider-duo of Peter Parker and Miles Morales are back in the next blockbuster action chapter of the Marvel’s Spider-Man series. Much is still to be revealed about the game, and going off the quality of the past two titles, we’re bound to be in for a fantastic new original Spider-Man adventure."

Meanwhile, Spider-Man 2 creative director Bryan Intihar had the following to say about PlayStation Studios’ recent output and their plans to release more Spidey in 2023…

“What a year it’s been for PlayStation Studios; here at Insomniac Games we’ve been in absolute awe of the work of our peers. Congrats to everyone on a successful 2022… and here’s to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall.”

Now… how about giving us a nice gameplay trailer to get us extra excited, Sony? Little is currently known about Spider-Man 2, but it will feature both the Peter Parker and Miles Morales versions of Spider-Man going up against Venom.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on PS5 in the fall of 2023. Excited to get web-slinging again?