Spider-Man: Miles Morales New Comparison Video Highlights Realistic Muscle Deformation Improvements

A new Spider-Man: Miles Morales comparison video that has been shared online today highlights the improvements brought to the game by the latest update.

The new video, shared on YouTube by AlAnalistaDeBits, highlights the improvements introduced by the realistic muscle deformation which has been introduced to the PlayStation 5 version by the 1.09 update released around two weeks ago. The improvements are subtle but definitely noticeable upon a closer look.

The Spider-Man: Miles Morales 1.09 update also introduced a new suit and a variety of fixes that you can find detailed below.

New Features Added ZivaRT support to the Classic, Great Responsibility, Winter, Uptown Pride and Advanced Tech Suits on PS5

Added the Advanced Tech Suit

Added the Advanced Tech Suit sticker to Photo Mode

General Fixes & Polish Improved stability Addressed an issue where the player could fall through the map during Mission Replay

Addressed an issue where the player model would not fully render

Addressed a lighting issue in Central Park

Addressed an issue where Roxxon bases would appear excessively dark

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 worldwide.