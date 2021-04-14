Spider-Man: Miles Morales New Comparison Video Highlights Realistic Muscle Deformation Improvements
A new Spider-Man: Miles Morales comparison video that has been shared online today highlights the improvements brought to the game by the latest update.
The new video, shared on YouTube by AlAnalistaDeBits, highlights the improvements introduced by the realistic muscle deformation which has been introduced to the PlayStation 5 version by the 1.09 update released around two weeks ago. The improvements are subtle but definitely noticeable upon a closer look.
The Spider-Man: Miles Morales 1.09 update also introduced a new suit and a variety of fixes that you can find detailed below.
New Features
- Added ZivaRT support to the Classic, Great Responsibility, Winter, Uptown Pride and Advanced Tech Suits on PS5
- Added the Advanced Tech Suit
- Added the Advanced Tech Suit sticker to Photo Mode
- General Fixes & Polish
Improved stability
- Addressed an issue where the player could fall through the map during Mission Replay
- Addressed an issue where the player model would not fully render
- Addressed a lighting issue in Central Park
- Addressed an issue where Roxxon bases would appear excessively dark
Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 worldwide.
- Miles morales discovers explosive powers that set him apart from his mentor, peter parker. Master his unique, bio-electric venom Blast attacks and covert camouflage power alongside spectacular web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills.
- A war for control of Marvel's new York has broken out between a devious Energy Corporation and a high-tech criminal army. Miles must learn the cost of becoming a hero and decide what he must sacrifice for the greater good.
- Traverse the snowy streets of his new, vibrant and bustling Neighborhood as miles searches for a sense of belonging. When the lines blur between his personal and crime-fighting lives, he discovers who he can trust, and what it feels like to truly be home.
