Marvel’s Wolverine Reportedly a “Hard R,” Not Fully Open-World, Targeting 2024/2025

Back in 2021 Sony and Insomniac Games announced Marvel’s Wolverine, but since then they’ve mostly kept us in the dark. Very little concrete information about the game has been revealed, but during his latest Game Mess Mornings livestream, wanton leaker Jeff Grubb may have revealed a few more details about the anticipated superhero project.

Most notably, Grubb says Insomniac is going in a “hard-R” or M-rated direction with the game. Obviously, that’s something a lot of fans have been hoping for, but it was hardly a lock. Insomniac usually sticks to T-rated games and while some other Wolverine media has gone the bloody R-rated route, a lot of it has remained PG-13 as well.

“These are small tidbits about Wolverine that I've been hearing from someone I know that's been very familiar with [Insomniac] for a very long time. Hard R is what they're going for from the concepts I've heard, which I think is the right move for Wolverine. I think an M-rated Wolverine game can work, I think an M-rated superhero game can work."

Grubb also hints the Wolverine game will be set in its own universe, unrelated to the Fox movies, probably won’t be fully open-world, and may be coming our way as soon as Fall 2024, although that may be a stretch with Spider-Man 2 on the way this year.

“They will avoid having any links or anything that sort of evokes the Fox movies. This is going to stand on its own. I was trying to nail down the setting, I've heard... at least we'll start before he joins the X-Men. [...] But I don't know that for sure. Maybe the surprising thing for me is that I've heard two different dates, and... I've heard as early as Fall 2024, which would be wild. [...] I've also heard internally they're still very much talking about 2025, so let's not be very surprised if that's what happens.

It probably won't be full open world. Well, Spider-Man was. First of all, Spider-Man has a completely different traversal than Wolverine would have. What they're probably going to end up doing is something closer to open sections of a world. Maybe similar to other modern major Sony games.”

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now. It all sounds plausible enough, and Grubb is often right about broad-picture stuff, but sometimes he gets the individual details wrong. Still, an M-rated Wolverine action game perhaps somewhat in the style of God of War sounds good to me, so fingers crossed.

Marvel’s Wolverine has been announced for PS5. A release window has yet to be revealed.