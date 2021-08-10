New Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 Update 1.11 Further Improves Performance and Stability

Insomniac Games rolled out a new Spider-Man: Miles Morales update on PlayStation 5 over the weekend, and here’s what it does.

Sony’s PS5 does unfortunately no longer list the changes included with game updates. As such, the details of the latest Miles Morales patch on Sony’s next-gen console weren’t known. Luckily, the game’s development team has now shared the official release notes for the new update, although these notes are quite minimal.

As revealed by Insomniac, the new patch for Miles Morales packs global stability fixes and performance improvements on PS5. You’ll find the official release notes down below:

Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 Update 1.11 Release Notes General Fixes & Polish Global stability fixes and performance improvements

The previous Miles Morales patch on PlayStation 5, update 1.10, also offered various stability fixes and performance improvements. In addition, the update packed improvements to ray tracing reflection quality in the game’s Performance RT graphics mode.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available as a cross-gen title for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game launched alongside Sony’s next-gen console back in November of last year. Since the game’s launch, more than 6.5 million copies have been sold across both PS4 and PS5.

Be greater. Be yourself. Experience the rise of Miles Morales as the new hero masters incredible, explosive new powers to become his own Spider-Man.