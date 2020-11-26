New Spider-Man Miles Morales Update Released for PS5 and PS4; Fixes Several Issues and Improves Stability
Insomniac Games has rolled out a new Spider-Man Miles Morales update for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
The new patch is a minor one and updates the game version on PS5 to 1.005 and version 1.05 on PS4. In addition to improving the game’s stability on both consoles, the update also addresses some issues that players have been reporting, including an issue where players were unable to change Miles’ Spider suits in the Photo Mode. In addition, the new update fixes some issues while changing the Time of Day and the in-game weather.
We’ve included the official release notes for the update down below:
Spider-Man Miles Morales Update PS5 (1.005) and PS4 (1.05) Release Notes
General Fixes & Polish
- Fixed various issues where the screen could go black while changing Time of Day
- Fixed an issue where players could not change Suits in Photo Mode
- Fixed an issue where the weather did not change correctly when selected by the player
- Improved stability
Spider-Man Miles Morales is available globally now for PS5 and PS4. Be sure to read up on our very own review in case you’re still in doubt on whether you should get this amazing title. A small part of Kai Powell’s review has been included below to make the choice easier.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a great graphical showcase for the launch of the PlayStation 5 as well as the power of the SSD. The length is significantly shorter than Peter Parker's previous adventure, but with the price and content comparable to that of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, I was eager to check out an open-world title that isn't going to sap away dozens of hours to tell its story. Miles Morales offers a neat little package that can rekindle that joy of superheroes and even take you on an adventure through a side of New York City that games can rarely capture.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 49.98
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter