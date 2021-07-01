Latest Spider-Man Miles Morales PS5 Update 1.10 Improves Quality of Ray-Traced Reflections in Performance RT Mode

A new Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 update has been deployed, improving the quality of ray-traced reflections in one of the game’s visuals modes.

The previous update for Miles Morales, adding realistic muscle deformation and a brand-new suit, was released several months ago across both PS4 and PS5, and Insomniac has now released a PS5-specific update.

New Spider-Man Miles Morales PS5 Update adds Ray Tracing 60FPS Performance Mode

We already noticed that the new update some days ago, but details about it weren’t shared just yet. On Insomniac’s official support page for Miles Morales, the developer has now shared the official release notes for this new patch.

In addition to improving the quality of ray-traced reflection in the game’s ‘Performance RT’ visual mode, the new update offers various global stability fixes and performance improvements alongside a fix for a motion blue issue.

Spider-Man Miles Morales PS5 Update 1.10 Release Notes General Fixes & Polish Global stability fixes and performance improvements

Improvements to ray-traced reflection quality in the Performance RT graphics mode

Fix for an issue with motion blur on certain pedestrians

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was released globally alongside the PlayStation 5 back in November of last year. The game was also released for PlayStation 4. The title has been selling extremely well since its launch, outselling both Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us: Part II in the US despite having been launched several months later (July 2020 and June 2020).

As pointed out by independent industry analyst Benji Sales back in April of this year, the PS5 attach rate for Miles Morales has been amazing with the title being in the top 5 of best-selling games in the US.

Be greater. Be yourself. Experience the rise of Miles Morales as the new hero masters incredible, explosive new powers to become his own Spider-Man.